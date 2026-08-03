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Trailer fire burns one-quarter acre, including 10 palm trees, in Coachella

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
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Updated
today at 9:53 PM
Published 8:54 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire burned a trailer and one-quarter acre, including at least 10 palm trees, Monday night in Coachella.

The fire was reported just before 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler Street and Avenue 47.

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The forward rate of spread was stopped at 8:35 p.m., CAL FIRE confirmed. Crews will remain on scene for several hours extinguishing smoldering material and completing mop-up.

SoCalGas was requested to the scene for a utility shutoff.

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