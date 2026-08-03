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Trailer fire spreads to 10 palm trees in Coachella

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 8:54 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire burned a trailer and extended to 10 palm trees Monday night in Coachella.

The fire was reported just before 8:10 p.m. on the 47200 block of Tyler St. and Ave. 47.

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Details remain limited. SoCalGas was requested to the scene for a utility shutoff.

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