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El calor se mantiene estable esta semana; la humedad comienza a ascender

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Published 4:41 PM

El calor peligroso aún no da tregua

La advertencia de calor extremo se ha prolongado y ahora estará vigente hasta la noche del sábado. Las máximas seguirán oscilando entre los 110 y 115 grados Fahrenheit (aprox. 43-46 °C), mientras que las mínimas se mantendrán rondando los 85 grados (aprox. 29 °C), lo que ofrecerá poco alivio durante la noche.

Persistirá algo de humedad monzónica durante el fin de semana, lo que hará que el ambiente se sienta algo más bochornoso por momentos, aunque se espera que el Valle de Coachella permanezca seco. Entre el domingo y principios de la próxima semana, dicha humedad aumentará ligeramente, trayendo consigo una pequeña probabilidad de tormentas eléctricas en las montañas, pero también la posibilidad de reducir unos pocos grados las temperaturas máximas.

No se tratará de un descenso drástico, pero las temperaturas deberían bajar levemente a principios de la próxima semana, si bien el riesgo por calor (*HeatRisk*) se mantendrá elevado en todo el valle. ​​​​​​​

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Mayra Pérez

Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

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