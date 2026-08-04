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Guide Dogs of the Desert seeks volunteer puppy raisers to help meet growing need

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New
Published 4:49 PM

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) — Guide Dogs of the Desert is urgently looking for volunteer puppy raisers to help prepare the next generation of guide dogs for people in need.

The nonprofit says every guide dog begins with a volunteer willing to open their home and dedicate time to raising a puppy during its first year of life.

Volunteer puppy raisers provide the foundation for each future service dog by offering daily care, socialization, and basic obedience training. Those early experiences help puppies develop the confidence and skills they will need before advancing to professional guide dog training.

Guide Dogs of the Desert says volunteers are not expected to do the work alone. The organization provides training, guidance, supplies, and ongoing support throughout the puppy-raising journey.

The organization says becoming a puppy raiser is an opportunity to make a lasting impact on someone's life.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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