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Lanzan la campaña “Una Mochila, Mil Sonrisas” para apoyar a estudiantes de San Luis en su regreso a clases

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con el objetivo de brindar apoyo a niñas, niños y jóvenes en situación de necesidad durante el próximo regreso a clases, el grupo Ayudando a Nuestros Hermanos Más Necesitados puso en marcha la campaña “Una Mochila, Mil Sonrisas”, una iniciativa solidaria que busca recolectar mochilas y útiles escolares para estudiantes de escasos recursos.

La campaña tiene como propósito beneficiar a estudiantes de San Luis, México, así como a alumnos de San Luis, Arizona, que residen en México y requieren apoyo para continuar con su educación.

Los organizadores hacen un llamado a la comunidad, empresas, comercios e instituciones para sumarse a esta noble causa mediante la donación de artículos escolares nuevos o en buen estado. Entre los materiales que se estarán recibiendo se encuentran mochilas, cuadernos, lápices, sacapuntas, colores, borradores, pegamento, reglas, plumas y todo tipo de útiles escolares que contribuyan a que los menores inicien el ciclo escolar con las herramientas necesarias.

La fundadora del grupo, Cecilia Camez, invitó a la población a participar y destacó que cada donación representa una oportunidad para que un estudiante continúe sus estudios con mayor confianza y motivación.

Las personas interesadas en realizar donaciones o solicitar mayor información pueden comunicarse directamente con Cecilia Camez a los teléfonos:

653 120 8996

928-390-5567

Los organizadores reiteraron que cada mochila y cada útil escolar donado puede marcar una diferencia significativa en la vida de un estudiante, permitiéndole comenzar el nuevo ciclo escolar con una sonrisa y mayores oportunidades para alcanzar sus metas académicas.

La campaña “Una Mochila, Mil Sonrisas” invita a toda la comunidad a demostrar que la solidaridad puede transformar vidas y que, con el apoyo de todos, es posible hacer del regreso a clases una experiencia más esperanzadora para decenas de familias de la región.

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