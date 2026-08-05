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Caltrans announces upcoming pavement improvements along State Route 111

CALTRANS
By
New
Published 3:22 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Caltrans released a traffic advisory announcing upcoming State Route 111 pavement improvements throughout the end of 2026.

The pavement rehabilitation project will extend from Interstate 10 to just west of Tramway Road with hopes of improving driving conditions. 

The $3.2 million project will begin at some point within September 2026 spanning through the end of the year.

Caltrans officials report work hours will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with single lane closures during construction times. Officials add that residents should expect to see one open lane of traffic in each direction at all times, but urge drivers to reduce speed.   

Crews and officials ask that drivers watch for workers and equipment, as well as allotting extra travel time. 

To receive project updates, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/15rI4oj

For more information stay with News Channel 3.

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