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Inauguran oficialmente la Estación de Transferencia Sur del Condado de Yuma

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) – Esta mañana se llevó a cabo la ceremonia oficial de corte de listón de la Estación de Transferencia Sur del Condado de Yuma, una nueva instalación que ofrecerá a los residentes una alternativa gratuita para la disposición adecuada de residuos sólidos.

Durante el evento, autoridades del Condado de Yuma destacaron que este proyecto representa un paso importante para ampliar el acceso a los servicios de manejo de residuos, facilitar su correcta disposición y contribuir a la protección del medio ambiente.

La nueva estación comenzará a operar a partir de mañana y estará abierta para todos los residentes del Condado de Yuma. Las instalaciones se encuentran ubicadas en 5563 W. County 19th Street, cerca de la ciudad de Somerton.

El horario de atención será de 7:00 de la mañana a 2:30 de la tarde, los jueves, viernes y sábados.

Las autoridades informaron que el sitio será exclusivamente para uso residencial, por lo que no se aceptarán residuos o desechos comerciales.

Con la apertura de la Estación de Transferencia Sur, el Condado de Yuma ofrece una nueva opción gratuita para que las familias puedan desechar sus residuos sólidos de manera responsable, fortaleciendo los esfuerzos para mantener una comunidad más limpia y promover el cuidado del medio ambiente.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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