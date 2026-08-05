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Palm Springs Police warn residents about phone scam impersonating officers

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New
Published 3:28 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Palm Springs Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers who falsely claim to be law enforcement officers in an attempt to pressure people into sending money.

According to the department, scammers have recently been contacting community members while pretending to be Palm Springs police officers. During the calls, victims may be told they have an outstanding arrest warrant, unpaid traffic fines, a missed court appearance or subpoena, or that they failed to report for jury duty.

Police say the callers often use intimidation tactics, telling people that officers will be dispatched immediately if they hang up the phone or refuse to pay.

The department says scammers may go as far as spoofing the Palm Springs Police Department's phone number, using the names of real officers, and providing fake badge numbers or case numbers to make the calls appear legitimate.

Authorities emphasize that these tactics are designed to create fear and urgency, causing victims to make quick decisions before verifying the information.

The Palm Springs Police Department reminds residents that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not call people demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to remain calm, hang up immediately, and independently look up the official phone number for the agency before calling to verify whether the claim is legitimate. Residents are also urged to report suspected scam attempts to their local law enforcement agency.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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