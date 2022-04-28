FirstBank and Acrisure Arena announce presenting partnership

FirstBank is now the official bank of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and FirstBank jointly announced a multi-year relationship that names FirstBank as the official bank partner for the Firebirds.

The Firebirds will be the 32nd American Hockley League team and will make their highly anticipated debut in Fall 2022. The team is the affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

The Firebirds will play their home games at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, a world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley.

“We believe in doing what’s right for our community, and a big part of that is supporting organizations and initiatives that drive economic growth, create jobs and continue making the Coachella Valley a vibrant place to live, work and play,” said Jake Wuest, FirstBank’s Palm Desert Market President. “We’re confident that’s what Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds will ultimately do for the greater Palm Springs area as one of the most anticipated indoor event venues and AHL hockey teams in Southern California. To say we’re thrilled to be an Official Bank Partner and witness the start of something great would be an understatement.”

As an official presenting partner of Acrisure Arena, FirstBank, one of the largest privately held banks in the nation with a focus on “banking for good,” will receive branding integrations throughout the arena for all events, in-ice logo placement, LED ring exposure on the arena floor, as well as pre-game experiences such as player appearances, meet & greets, and more.

“FirstBank is one of the most respected banks of the southwest and they’ve been a longtime staple in the Coachella Valley. We’re excited to welcome them as one of Acrisure Arena’s presenting partners and officially join these two great institutions together,” said Steve Fraser, president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.FirstBank will hold the primary deposit relationship and operating accounts for Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The banking relationship will include all treasury management and corporate banking services for the Arena, the AHL hockey team, and advanced ticketing deposits for events.FirstBank operates more than 100 locations throughout the southwest, including four locations in the Coachella Valley.

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. It has grown to be an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States. There are 100 FirstBank branches across the United States, including four in the Coachella Valley alone (3 in Palm Desert and 1 in Indio).

The agreements were negotiated in collaboration between FirstBank and Oak View Group, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for Acrisure Arena.

