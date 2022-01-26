Coachella Valley arena will be named the Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley arena name has been revealed. The arena will be named the Acrisure Arena, officials revealed on Wednesday.

A name unveiling news conference is going on right now. You can watch it live in the player below:

The arena’s developer, the Oak View Group (OVG), announced they agreed to a 10-year naming rights agreement with fintech leader Acrisure. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Let’s do this #PalmSprings. 🤟



For the next 10 years, we are #AcrisureArena—our new name for Coachella Valley Arena. Acrisure is a leader in transforming financial services & is dedicated to supporting live music & sports in #CoachellaValley!



ℹ️ https://t.co/x9UUpupulS pic.twitter.com/6ygaikOU4I — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) January 27, 2022

Acrisure is a financial services company originally based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company specializes in intelligence-driven financial services, providing a broad array of products including insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate Services, and Cyber Services. It has 873 locations across 44 states. There are several dozen locations across Southern California, however, there are none in the Coachella Valley.

"The Acrisure Arena reflects our commitment to raising awareness of the multiple financial solutions we’re proud to offer our customers. California is home to the greatest number of Acrisure clients and is the perfect market for us to enter into this type of naming rights opportunity,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Acrisure. “As we’ve grown significantly, we are proud to contribute to the continued growth and development of the Coachella Valley and look forward to the benefits this facility brings to the local community as well as our customers.”

In addition to securing naming rights to the arena, specific elements of the agreement with Acrisure include permanent exterior signage, entitlement to the Arena’s largest premium private hospitality space and prominent Acrisure logo placement on the roof, center ice and scoreboards throughout the venue.

Acrisure Partners, customers, and employees will also enjoy extensive VIP hospitality opportunities.

This is the first stadium or arena sponsorship for Acrisure.

“We are proud to announce our naming rights agreement with Acrisure,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. “Acrisure Arena will be the crown jewel of the entire Coachella Valley and a major destination for the biggest artists, concerts, and sporting events in the world. Acrisure and Oak View Group are dedicated to using this platform to improve the lives of everyone in the Coachella Valley.”

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

Officials with Oak View Group, the arena's developer, have previously said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events.

During Wednesday's name reveal, OVG officials said they would be announcing upcoming performers next month, and reiterated that Joe Walsh and his legendary band, the Eagles, are committing to performing at the arena.

Officials also said the excitement for the arena and the Firebirds have been very good, with all but two suites sold out nearly 11 months ahead of the first game.

Officials broke ground on the arena in June 2021. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022.

Tuesday was another big milestone in the construction of the arena. The first steel roof truss was successfully installed.

📰 Great news! Today was a BIG day. We have successfully moved and placed the first of four steel roof trusses into place. #BuildingAnOasis #CoachellaValleyArena pic.twitter.com/8G3Em8rMvS — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) January 26, 2022

You can check out a live camera of construction progress at: https://coachellavalleyarena.com/

MORE: I-Team takes a look at who’s behind the new Coachella Valley Arena

The Firebirds' first home game is expected to be held in December 2022.

3D model of the Coachella Valley Arena showing how the arena will look upon completion

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the app. Get the alert.

It's been a big week for the Firebirds. In addition to learning the name of its future home, on Monday officials unveiled the team's jerseys.

The jersey prominently features the Firebirds' red, orange and deep navy logo with a fierce-looking bird breathing fire. The secondary logo on the jersey is a palm tree against a field of mountains. The palm tree has nine fronds, one for each Coachella Valley city. The jerseys come in deep navy and white.