Coachella Valley Firebirds to unveil jersey on Monday

We're finally going to get a look at the Coachella Valley Firebirds' jersey.

The team will officially unveil its jersey at a news conference Monday morning. We'll be live streaming the announcement, which is expected to start at 10 a.m.



The Firebirds teased the announcement on social media earlier this week.

Officials said the Firebirds will get a little help celebrating the milestone from its NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken.

"Emerging from deep within the sea, the Kraken has sent a treasure chest containing the new Firebirds jersey and has trusted its care and delivery to hand-picked Seattle-based ambassadors. The chest will be delivered to Tim and Tod Leiweke who will open it, unveiling the official Firebirds jersey," reads an announcement by team officials.

It's going to be a big week for the Firebirds. Later next week, the name of the team's home arena will also be unveiled.

Construction on the arena, located off the I-10 near the Classic Club, is expected to be complete in October. The Firebirds' first home game is expected to be held this December.

