Coachella Valley arena name announcement set for Jan. 26

Next week, we'll learn the official name of the Coachella Valley arena.

Officials will announce the name of the arena during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL. The team will serve as the affiliate for the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Officials have previously said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events.

Officials broke ground on the arena in June 2021. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022.

The Firebirds' first home game is expected to be held in December 2022.

3D model of the Coachella Valley Arena showing how the arena will look upon completion.

We'll have full coverage of the arena name next Wednesday.