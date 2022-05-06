Spotlight 29 Casino and Acrisure Arena announce founding partnership

Spotlight 29 is now the official casino founding partner of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The deal was signed just a few hours ago at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.

Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians said they are looking forward to the arena being established as a focal point of the valley.

Both Mike and Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke hope to use the partnership between the casino and the Firebirds to drive the local economy forward.









Acrisure Arena is being built off of Interstate 10 next to Classic Club near cook street. The Firebirds plan to play their first home game there in mid-December.