Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night
Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event.
Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an hour and a half after showtime.
Check Out the Event Traffic Management Plan for Acrisure Arena
In response, Acisure Arena released the parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers show:
ON-SITE PRE-PAID PARKING
For parking onsite at Acrisure Arena, pre-pay and pre-reserve the Main Lot. Varner Rd. access to the Main Lot will be pre-paid parking only – this includes both directions on Varner Rd (between Washington Street and Cook Street). Limited Main Lot spots remain for tonight.
Officials encourage you to reserve your pre-paid spot while inventory is still available.
FREE OFF-SITE PARKING - OPENING WEEK SPECIAL
There is additional parking at Xavier College Preparatory High School (34200 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211), which is FREE for opening week. Pre-reserve your free parking with complimentary continuous shuttle service to and from the arena.
Officials encourage all guests to pre-reserve a paid or free parking spot.
To secure your parking spot, go to AcrisureArena.com/parking.
MORE INFO
Parking lots open two hours before doors, officials advice you to give yourself ample time to get to your seats.
Coming to see The Doobie Brothers tonight? ✨— Acrisure Arena Opening This Week (@AcrisureArena) December 15, 2022
Consider carpooling or utilizing a rideshare service! 🚙 pic.twitter.com/HC6856LwCn
We'll have more on parking at Acrisure Arena, tonight at 4, 5, & 6 p.m.