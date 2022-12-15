Skip to Content
Acrisure Arena
By
Updated
today at 3:25 PM
Published 2:30 PM

Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night

Courtesy

Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event.

Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an hour and a half after showtime.

Check Out the Event Traffic Management Plan for Acrisure Arena

PPT200021_Acrisure-Arena-ETMP_2022-12-13Download

In response, Acisure Arena released the parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers show:

ON-SITE PRE-PAID PARKING

For parking onsite at Acrisure Arena, pre-pay and pre-reserve the Main Lot. Varner Rd. access to the Main Lot will be pre-paid parking only – this includes both directions on Varner Rd (between Washington Street and Cook Street). Limited Main Lot spots remain for tonight.

Officials encourage you to reserve your pre-paid spot while inventory is still available.

FREE OFF-SITE PARKING - OPENING WEEK SPECIAL

There is additional parking at Xavier College Preparatory High School (34200 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211), which is FREE for opening week. Pre-reserve your free parking with complimentary continuous shuttle service to and from the arena.

Officials encourage all guests to pre-reserve a paid or free parking spot.

To secure your parking spot, go to AcrisureArena.com/parking.

MORE INFO

Parking lots open two hours before doors, officials advice you to give yourself ample time to get to your seats.

We'll have more on parking at Acrisure Arena, tonight at 4, 5, & 6 p.m.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Acrisure Arena

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content