Harry Styles heading to Acrisure Arena in newly added tour stops

International superstar Harry Styles is coming to Acrisure Arena.

Officials announced that as part of his Love on Tour performance series, Styles will be on stage at the arena for two nights, Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1.

Fans can register for both presales now here through Monday, January 16th at 12pm PT.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Harry Styles attends the "My Policeman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Harry Styles at Coachella

In 2022, Harry Styles treated fans at Coachella to an unexpected guest: Shania Twain.

Her appearance didn’t come until the last few minutes of Styles’ set. The iconic refrain of Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” began to play as soon as Styles had finished performing a classic from his boy band days with One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Headliner Harry Styles makes his entrance to begin his set at the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 15, 2022.

Styles, 28, jumped in for the chorus of “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” and the pair danced playfully on stage to resounding applause.

At the end of the song, the two hugged before sitting on two stools. “In the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” said Styles. “She also told me that men are trash. To you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful,” he said, addressing Twain.

Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena is an 11,000 seat arena in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena has hosted several events now since opening in mid-December, including multiple Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey games.

For more information about this show or the arena itself, visit: https://acrisurearena.com/

