WWE to bring ‘Supershow’ to Acrisure Arena in September

The WWE is coming to the Coachella Valley this fall!

The world's premier and most explosive wrestling organization will bring the WWE Supershow to Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring WWE Superstars from both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, see Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and many more of your favorite WWE Superstars in action (card subject to change).

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. PT on ticketmaster.com. VIP Experiences and Walk The Aisle Packages are also available.

This event has been in the making for a while now, dating back to when the shovels first hit the ground at Acrisure Arena in June 2021. Arena officials hinted at WWE being one of the organizations that would be coming to the area.