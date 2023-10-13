Premium seating at Acrisure Arena now called Silvercrest Level

If you have Premium Level seats to an event at Acrisure Arena, you'll head to what's now being called the "Silvercrest Level."

The arena announced the naming rights Friday ahead of the 2023-2024 season home opener for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Silvercrest Advertising describes itself as "a technology company that delivers sophisticated marketing and media solutions for brands."

In a statement to News Channel 3, Silvercrest Advertising Founder and CEO, William Rodriguez said, “Our company has a lot in common with Acrisure Arena."

"We are both the first of our kind in the greater Palm Springs area, we offer a world-class experience with state-of-the-art service, and we are very multi-functional -- providing everything required to fulfill your media, marketing, and manufacturing needs.” William Rodriguez, Silvercrest Advertising Founder and CEO

He added, ”I’m thrilled to support and have our brand be a part of both the Arena and the Firebirds franchise. Together, we represent the big, bold, and impactful future of our Valley.”

“The Silvercrest Level offers the most premium amenities of the arena," said John Page, Senior Vice President, Acrisure Arena, AHL Team & OVG360 Facilities. The Silvercrest Level includes twenty premium executive suites with amenities, the Verizon Lounge, and the UBS Club. Attendees on that level also have access to two premium bars including the newly named Lexus Club and Ciroc Lounge.

A pre-game ceremony will feature the unveiling of the Western Conference Champion banner. The team won the title last year, reaching the Calder Cup finals in their incredible inaugural season.

If you can't make it to the game, you can still watch at home! News Channel 3 is the exclusive broadcast partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Tune in at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 on CW5 to see the season home opener.

Like last year, News Channel 3 will also air a series of games throughout the season.

FIREBIRDS TV SCHEDULE

Friday, October 13th, 6:30 pm KCWQ CW 5 Saturday (Season Opener)

November 11th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5 Tuesday

November 21st, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

Sunday, December 17th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5

Saturday, December 23rd, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5

Monday, January 15th, 4:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

Friday, February 2nd, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

Sunday, February 18th, 4:30 pm KCWQ CW 5

Saturday, March 9th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5

Saturday, March 23rd, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5

Thursday, April 4th, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

Sunday, April 14th, 2:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

🚨 SOLD OUT!! 🚨 gonna be a packed house Friday night!🔥 #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/SxSVIkldcm — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 10, 2023





