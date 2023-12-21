Skip to Content
Mötley Crüe cancels New Year’s Eve show at Acrisure Arena

Published 1:33 PM

"Crüe Year's Eve" has been canceled.

On Thursday, legendary rock band Mötley Crüe's announced their upcoming New Year's Eve show at Acisure Arena was canceled.

“It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

- Statement from Mötley Crüe

There was no word from the band or the arena whether refunds will be issued or the show will be rescheduled.

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee spoke with Eye on the Desert's Patrick Evans earlier this month about his excitement for what they were calling his hometown show.

Jesus Reyes

