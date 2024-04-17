Skip to Content
Shakira adds second show at Acrisure Arena after overwhelming demand

Shakira is sticking around the desert for a little while longer.

Due to overwhelming demand, Shakira is adding a second show at Acrisure Arena. She will now be in the Coachella Valley on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Thursday, April 18, 10am. The artist presale will begin Friday, April 19 at 10am local time.

Tickets will be available on Monday, April 22, at 10am Local at Ticketmaster.com

Shakira is kicking off her world tour at Acrisure Arena, her first since 2018.

She announced it Friday night at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival during a surprise appearance with Bizzarap.

For more information on the Coachella Valley shows, visit: https://acrisurearena.com/event/shakira-nov2/

