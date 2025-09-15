Duran Duran set to perform at Acrisure Arena on Dec. 30

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Duran Duran, one of the most iconic and influential bands in music history, will perform live at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Monday, December 30, as part of their highly anticipated Invisible Days Tour.

After igniting stadiums and arenas across Europe this Summer, the exclusive headline show will give fans a chance to experience the magic of Duran Duran live in the US as they ring in 2026.

Amongst their busy live schedule, Duran Duran have also been in the studio together this year working on new material – most recently with Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set including timeless hits and selections from their latest album.

Tickets for the Greater Palm Springs show will be available through an Artist VIP presale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 AM PT through Thursday, September 18 at 10:00 PM PT.

A local presale will follow on Thursday, September 18 from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM local, with the public on-sale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticket provider for Acrisure Arena.

For more details, visit Acrisure Arena's website.