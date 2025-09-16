Cardi B to kick off ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Cardi B will kick off her first-ever headline arena tour, “The Little Miss Drama Tour,” on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 23 through an Artist VIP presale.

The Acrisure Arena tour opener will deliver an explosive, career-spanning set, bringing fans face-to-face with the energy and style that made Cardi B a cultural force. She made history with her 2017 breakout single “Bodak Yellow,” becoming the first solo female rapper in nearly two decades to top the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), debuted at No. 1, won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, and produced multiple No. 1 hits, including “I Like It” and “Girls Like You.”

With culture-shifting singles like “WAP” and “Up,” Cardi B has amassed billions of streams, multiple diamond plaques, and an unparalleled global fanbase. Known for her bold personality, fearless lyrics, and unmatched stage presence, she has redefined hip-hop stardom and become a force across music, fashion, and culture.

Tickets for the Acrisure Arena show will be available through an Artist VIP presale beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00 AM local time through Wednesday, September 24 at 9:00 AM local time.

A local presale will follow on Wednesday, September 24 from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM local, with the public on-sale beginning Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticket provider for Acrisure Arena.

For more information, visit Acrisure Arena's website.