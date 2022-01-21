Man gets 9 years in prison for moving body in ax killing

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge gave a nine-year prison sentence to a man for convictions for helping move a dead body in the 2014 death of an Arizona man who was struck with an ax. Charles Robbins was given credit for having already served nearly seven years. He had pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and abandoning a dead body in the death of Joshua Calkins. Authorities say Robbins helped Christopher Mason, who is charged with murder in Calkins’ death, hide the body. Investigators say Mason attacked Calkins, in part, because Calkins had robbed a drug dealer who was a friend of Calkins’ ex-girlfriend. Mason has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.