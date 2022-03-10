Arizona woman missing after a horseback ride is found dead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who went missing after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area has been found dead. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say there are no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances in the death of 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz. Authorities say Underschultz was last seen leaving her house alone on horseback around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was wearing western garb and a helmet shaped like a cowboy hat. About two hours later, the riderless horse returned home but there was no sign of the woman. After searching for hours throughout the area Thursday, sheriff’s officials say Underschultz was found dead but they didn’t say where or immediately release any other details.