MLB talks gain momentum toward deal saving 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players gained momentum toward an agreement after the bickering sides agreed to negotiate on an international amateur draft and management made a new counteroffer. MLB told players if an agreement was reached by 3 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.A deal Thursday also would preserve the 162-game schedule and opening day would be April 7, a little more than a week after the original March 31 date, the person said.