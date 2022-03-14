Arizona bill allowing deadly force for property damage fails

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has rejected legislation sponsored by a Republican state senator that would have allowed the use of deadly force to stop someone from damaging property. Several Republicans joined with Democrats Monday to reject the major expansion of state laws that currently allow lethal force only to stop very serious crimes. Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she wants to give business owners the right to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon. Critics say the legislation was so broadly written that it would allow someone to be killed just for scrawling graffiti on a wall. Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli said the bill was just too extreme.