Cops: woman in food line killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman waiting in a line to buy food with her young son was killed in a drive-by shooting and investigators do not believe she was the intended victim, Phoenix police said.

Martha Adrianna Alejo, 32, was fatally shot when someone in a car that stopped in front of a business fired shots at people in the line Wednesday night, a police statement said.

“Several other innocent bystanders were also in the direct line of fire, but no one else was injured,” the statement said.

No immediate arrest was made, no suspect description was released and police appealed to the public for help solving the crime.

“We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise. No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason,” said Cmdr. Warren Brewer, who leads the police department’s violent crimes bureau.