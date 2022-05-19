Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot when deputies return fire

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT officers fatally shot a man after he fired a gun in their direction during an encounter near an elementary school in Guadalupe, a Phoenix suburb.

The incident occurred Wednesday after deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically and shooting a gun as he approached the school, the office said in a statement.

After the man went to the front porch of a home across the street from the school, the man shot at a law enforcement drone being used to observe the man, the office said.

SWAT teams from the sheriff’s office and the Tempe Police Department responded and the man then shot at MCSCO SWAT team members who returned fire, killing the man, the office said.

No officers were injured.

The man’s identity was not released immediately.