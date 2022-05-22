Crews battling a 4-alarm fire at a Phoenix recycling plant

PHOENIX (AP) — Crews were battling a four-alarm fire at a Phoenix recycling plant Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said they were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. and the cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

Video from Phoenix TV stations at the scene showed large plumes of black smoke over central Phoenix as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Fire officials said multiple explosions believed to be caused by magnesium have been reported after the fire started.

A hazmat situation was prompted when firefighters poured water onto the burning metal.

Electricity in the area was cut off as a precaution after crews spotted a power pole on fire.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries.