Woman critically injured in a Lake Pleasant boating accident

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman was critically injured in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after one of her legs was cut off while waterskiing on the lake’s north end.

The name and age of the woman weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t disclose how the single-boat accident happened.

They also said it remains unclear if alcohol use was a factor in the incident.