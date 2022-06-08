Arizona police officer accused of computer tampering resigns

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A Sierra Vista police officer accused of computer tampering has resigned his job, according to authorities.

Raymond Pyle was suspected of accessing information in the police department and state database for personal reasons.

Police said Pyle resigned Tuesday after being indicted last Thursday and told that the department was beginning procedures to fire him.

Pyle was hired in January 2021.

Police said they were notified three months ago about the alleged unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation.

The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a statement.