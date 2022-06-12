Police: 2 adults found dead in Tucson in a double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two adults have been found dead in Tucson and the case is being investigated as a double homicide, police said Sunday.

They said officers responded to a report of unknown trouble around 5 a.m. Saturday and discovered two people with signs of trauma.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two adults.

They also didn’t say if there are any suspects in the case yet.