Wildfire reported about 6 miles north of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters were responding to a wildfire Sunday about six miles north of Flagstaff that was producing a noticeable plume of smoke.

Coconino National Forest officials said the fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Forest officials said wind gusts were sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

Recreationists in the area were being told to leave immediately, especially those in the Schultz Pass area.

Authorities said one hotshot firefighting crew was headed to the wildfire along with a bulldozer, one water tender, three patrol units and six engines.

They say four air tankers and one helicopter also has been ordered.