Phoenix police: Officer shot, wounded in Laveen neighborhood

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer was rushed to a hospital after being shot and wounded in a Laveen neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said.

Details were sketchy, but police officials said the officer was receiving medical treatment.

The name and age of the officer wasn’t immediately released and it was unclear if the shooter was in custody.

Police said officers were called out to 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 11 a.m.

They said the scene was still active and asked people to avoid the area.