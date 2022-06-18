1 dead, 1 hospitalized in plane crash

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in the desert on the western edge of metro Phoenix on Saturday morning, killing one person and leaving another person in critical condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration say the Cessna aircraft crashed near the municipal airport in Buckeye, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix.

Buckeye police say the injured person was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Identities haven’t been released for the two people on board the plane. The FAA and National Safety Transportation Board are investigating the crash.