Buckeye police identify men who died in crash of small plane

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in the crash of a small plane in Buckeye.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Cessna crashed around 7 a.m. Saturday in a desert area near the municipal airport in Buckeye, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Phoenix.

Buckeye police said 56-year-old Daniel Keen died at the scene while 32-year-old Emmanuel Flores was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The two were the only persons aboard the plane, but authorities said it’s still unclear what man was piloting the aircraft.

The FAA and National Safety Transportation Board have begun their investigation into the cause of the crash.