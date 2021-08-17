Condemned California killer dies of natural causes at 74

AP California

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who was convicted of killing two people in 1983 has died of natural causes while awaiting execution. State prison officials say Curtis Price was 74 when he died Tuesday at San Quentin State Prison. Authorities say Price was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal gang who was convicted of two 1983 murders and of robbing a movie theater in Humboldt County. There are currently 698 people on California’s death row. The state’s last execution was in 2006. Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a moratorium on executions in 2019.