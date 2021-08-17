GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

AP California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leading Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reported income over $100,000 in the last year from sources that included the media company that carries his nationally syndicated talk radio show and a film company. Records show candidate Larry Elder also received income from speeches to conservative groups and advertising for a supplement. Candidates are required to disclose financial interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Elder initially failed to list sources of income, which his campaign said was an oversight. A revised statement shows he had income of $10,000 or more from 11 sources.