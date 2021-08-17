Pistons sign C Luka Garza, F Chris Smith to 2-way contracts

AP California

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts. Detroit selected Garza with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft out of Iowa. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds. The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, giving a player an opportunity after having a season-ending knee surgery last year at UCLA.