2 teens facing murder charges for deadly street-racing crash

AP California

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Two teenagers are facing murder charges for a street-racing crash that killed three people and critically injured a fourth in a Los Angeles suburb. Burbank police say 19-year-old Hamlet Aghajanyan of Burbank and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Thursday. The older teen has been charged with murder and prosecutors are determining whether to file the same charges against the 17-year-old. Authorities say they were racing on Aug. 3 when Aghajanyan broadsided a Volkswagen, tearing it in half. Three people in that car died. The fourth was critically injured.