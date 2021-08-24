Audit: California agency bungled COVID-19 funds for homeless

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A report finds a California agency didn’t properly distribute federal funds meant to help homeless residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The state auditor’s office says Tuesday that the mismanagement at the California Department of Housing and Community Development was so prolonged that local organizations may lose the money because of missed deadlines. The department was in charge of distributing about $316 million to local groups that collaborate on homeless services and prevention under the so-called continuum of care. The department disagrees with the finding, but plans to implement the recommendations in the audit.