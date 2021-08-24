California epidemiologist ‘hopeful’ virus surge is abating

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A summer coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant is again straining some California hospitals, particularly in rural areas. But the trend shows signs of moderating, and experts predict improvement in coming weeks. The pattern is similar to the infection spikes California experienced last summer and much more severely over the winter when intensive care units were overflowing. But this time the moderation is coming without the shutdown orders that previously hobbled California’s economy, businesses and schools. Serious cases are still climbing. But the state’s models show the rate of increase leveling off, with a peak around Labor Day.