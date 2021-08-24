Cautious Rams try to balance rest, reps in preseason

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay has been as cautious as any NFL coach when making sure players are healthy for the regular season. But the Los Angeles Rams had running back Darrell Henderson Jr. back participating on a limited basis one day after spraining his thumb. While the third-year tailback Henderson was integrated into team drills despite having his left thumb in a cast, more experienced players such as wide receiver DeSean Jackson were used sparingly with an eye toward Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.