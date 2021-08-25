Lake Tahoe ski resort expansion blocked by appeals court

AP California

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A California appeals court has blocked the expansion of Lake Tahoe’s famed Squaw Valley ski resort. A three-justice panel says the plan fails to adequately address potential harm to air and water quality, as well as increased noise levels and traffic in the area. It granted parts of two appeals brought by Sierra Watch on Tuesday over the planned development at the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics. It reversed a state judge’s 2018 ruling and ordered the lower court to issue a new ruling specifying additional actions the resort must take to ensure the expansion complies with the California Environmental Quality Act.