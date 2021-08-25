Pac-12 creates first conference baseball tournament

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 will hold a conference baseball tournament for the first time. The inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament will be held May 25 to May 29 next year at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. The initial agreement with the city of Scottsdale runs through 2024. The top eight teams during the regular season will earn automatic berths into the double-elimination tournament at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The tournament champion will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Pac-12 had six teams reach the NCAA Tournament last season, tied for second-highest in league history.