Small plane makes emergency landing in California field

AP California

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot escaped with minor injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing in a Southern California field on Wednesday. TV news footage from the scene showed the single-engine Cessna with its left wing in the grass near a main road in Ontario, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Ontario police tweeted that the pilot, the plane’s only occupant, was alert and being treated at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.