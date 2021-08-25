Utility completes wind power surge with Wyoming projects

AP California

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An electric utility has completed its plan to more than double the amount of potential wind power it can send to customers in the Rocky Mountain region and Northwest. Rocky Mountain Power announced its Energy Vision 2020 plan in 2017. The program included four Wyoming wind projects with a combined capacity of 1,150 megawatts, enough for more than 300,000 average-sized homes. The program also involved revamping existing wind farms and building new transmission lines. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the power goes to California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the six states served by Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp.