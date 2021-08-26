Man who forced his way into home is killed by someone inside

AP California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who forced his way into a Southern California home was shot and killed by someone inside. Police in Newport Beach responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of a man possibly having a mental health crisis or under the influence of drugs. The man forcibly entered the home and someone inside opened fire. Police say the man was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. He was not immediately identified. The investigation is continuing.