Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh inning and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders. Burnes didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night. Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.