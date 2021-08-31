Beach volleyball to send off 4-time Olympian Gibb in Chicago

AP California

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

The Chicago stop of the AVP beach volleyball tour is turning into a farewell for four-time Olympian Jake Gibb. Gibb says the Chicago Open on Lake Michigan’s Oak Street Beach this weekend will be the last domestic stop for him. The AVP tour is planning a video and other tributes on the final day. The 45-year-old Utah native said he will have as many as 30 friends and relatives there to send him off. Gibb says he will play in one more international tournament before turning to coaching.