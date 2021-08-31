California AG’s wife seeks his old Assembly seat

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The wife of California’s new attorney general is seeking his old Assembly seat. Mia Bonta is backed in Tuesday’s special general election by a powerful coalition that her challenger says makes her beholden to corporate interests. Bonta and fellow Democrat Janani Ramachandran are vying for the San Francisco Bay Area state Assembly seat vacated by Rob Bonta. He left the Legislature in April after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill the state’s top law enforcement post. Mia Bonta raised nearly three times as much as her opponent and benefits from four independent expenditure committees that spent nearly $1 million on her behalf.